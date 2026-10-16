Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee: US inflation complicates Fed balancing act
Business
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee says the latest US inflation numbers are discouraging, with prices rising more than expected.
This makes it harder for the Federal Reserve to keep things balanced between steady growth and keeping costs in check.
Goolsbee: AI data centers risk inflation
Goolsbee points out that while issues like tariffs and global conflicts might fade, the rapid growth of AI data centers is a bigger concern for long-term inflation.
The huge demand from these centers could keep prices up, forcing policymakers to rethink interest rates and how they handle inflation going forward.