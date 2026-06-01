Chile offers copper lithium cobalt to boost India's green goals
Business
India's about to get a boost for its green goals: Chile is offering up copper, lithium, and cobalt as part of a soon-to-be-finalized trade deal called CEPA.
This agreement will make it easier for India to access these minerals and strengthen ties between the two countries.
Chile seeks Indian mining investment
Chile isn't just sharing resources: it's inviting Indian companies to invest in its massive mining sector, which holds over 20% of global copper and 30% of lithium reserves.
Plus, Chile wants Indian engineers to help grow its semiconductor industry, thanks to strong digital infrastructure and a U.S.-aligned time zone.
The CEPA will also give India better access to Pacific trade networks: a win-win for both sides.