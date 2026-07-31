Chime lays off nearly 150 employees to speed AI adoption
Chime, the fintech company, just announced it's letting go of nearly 150 employees, roughly 10% of its staff.
The reason? Chime wants to speed things up and get more efficient by using artificial intelligence.
CEO Chris Britt told employees that smaller teams are working faster, and this shift is all about keeping Chime competitive as the industry leans into AI.
Chime shares down roughly 10%
Chime isn't alone: other big names like Block, Visa, Robinhood, and Mastercard have also made layoffs recently to adapt to new tech.
Britt says Chime's new structure should help them move quicker and build fresh skills for the future.
After going public in June 2025, Chime's shares have fallen about 10% in 2026; now everyone's watching to see how these changes play out when they report earnings next week.