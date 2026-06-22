China adds 2 US rare earth firms to export controls
China just added two American companies, MP Materials and USA Rare Earth, to its export control list, meaning they can't get certain Chinese materials used for military or commercial tech.
Eight other US firms in drones, robotics, and aerospace are also affected.
The new rules block both Chinese exporters and global players from sending dual-use goods with Chinese origins to these firms.
China US compete over rare earths
This is the latest twist in the ongoing China-US struggle over rare earth minerals, the stuff that powers everything from defense gear to defense gear.
Both countries have been trying to secure their own supply chains since China's earlier restrictions in April 2026.
With the G-7 aiming to cut reliance on any single country for these minerals by 2030, things are getting competitive as each side looks for new ways to keep their tech industries running strong.