China adds 2 US rare earth firms to export controls

China US compete over rare earths

This is the latest twist in the ongoing China-US struggle over rare earth minerals, the stuff that powers everything from defense gear to defense gear.

Both countries have been trying to secure their own supply chains since China's earlier restrictions in April 2026.

With the G-7 aiming to cut reliance on any single country for these minerals by 2030, things are getting competitive as each side looks for new ways to keep their tech industries running strong.