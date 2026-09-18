Chinese AI firms lag far behind OpenAI in revenue
What's the story
China's leading artificial intelligence (AI) firms generate only about 10% of the revenue reported by OpenAI alone, a new analysis from Rhodium Group has revealed. The report highlights a stark contrast between the annual recurring revenue (ARR) of major US-based AI companies and their Chinese counterparts. The ARR is an industry metric calculated by multiplying a recent monthly revenue figure by 12.
Revenue comparison
ByteDance leads the pack with $4 billion ARR
According to Rhodium Group, OpenAI's ARR stands at a whopping $40 billion while Anthropic's is even higher at $65 billion.
In contrast, the top Chinese company in this sector, ByteDance, only has an ARR of $4 billion. Other players like Alibaba and Z.AI follow with ARRs of $2.4 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively.
Moonshot, MiniMax, and DeepSeek have significantly lower ARRs of $1 billion, $800 million and $500 million, respectively.
Market valuation
Valuation-to-revenue ratios show stark differences
The revenue gap becomes even more pronounced when we look at the valuations assigned to these companies by investors.
Rhodium Group estimates Moonshot's valuation-to-revenue ratio at a staggering 50x and DeepSeek's at an even higher 163x.
These numbers are way above OpenAI's 34x and Anthropic's 21x.
The report said, "Valuations relative to revenue appear exorbitant for Moonshot and DeepSeek at present."
Financial hurdles
Financing gap makes sustainable scaling difficult for Chinese labs
Logan Wright, a partner at Rhodium Group who co-authored the report with research analyst Endeavour Tian, emphasized that the funding shortfall is a major challenge for Chinese AI labs.
He said, "The financing gap means it will be far more difficult for Chinese frontier AI labs to scale sustainably."
These companies are heavily reliant on favorable conditions in the equity market, something that's historically been hard to predict in China.
Revenue diversification
Monetization strategies differ between US and Chinese companies
Rhodium Group also noted that Chinese AI labs are looking for new ways to monetize access by third parties.
This is largely due to the open-source nature of these models, which allows anyone with sufficient hardware to run them without going through the original developer.
American AI models, on the other hand, are mostly closed-source and per-task pricing for top US models is higher than what their Chinese counterparts charge.
IPO plans
IPOs on the horizon for several Chinese AI firms
Several of the companies covered in the report are moving toward public markets.
Moonshot has confidentially filed for a Hong Kong IPO and hopes to raise $3 billion.
DeepSeek has hired CITIC Securities to prepare for a listing on Shanghai's STAR Market.
Z.AI, meanwhile, has raised its year-end ARR target to $3 billion from an earlier estimate of $2.4 billion.