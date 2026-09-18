Chinese AI firms lag far behind OpenAI in revenue

According to Rhodium Group, OpenAI's ARR stands at a whopping $40 billion while Anthropic's is even higher at $65 billion.

In contrast, the top Chinese company in this sector, ByteDance, only has an ARR of $4 billion. Other players like Alibaba and Z.AI follow with ARRs of $2.4 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively.

Moonshot, MiniMax, and DeepSeek have significantly lower ARRs of $1 billion, $800 million and $500 million, respectively.