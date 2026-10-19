China AI data centers need profits as borrowing costs climb

Goldman Sachs compared three types of AI data centers: traditional "powered-shell" buildings (steady but low returns), integrated centers offering GPU computing (potentially better at around 15% returns), and the standout: AI token factories.

These token factories, which make money by selling computing power for AI tasks, could bring in around 21% returns for an asset-light token factory and around 43% for one owning its GPU infrastructure.

The report sums it up: smart monetization and using capital wisely are key if this industry wants to keep growing.