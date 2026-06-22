China allows qualified foreign funded firms to list domestically

China speeds mergers and acquisitions rules

Along with easier listing, China is implementing faster revisions of regulations governing mergers and acquisitions to facilitate transactions for both local and international firms.

Qualified foreign equity investment firms can now join share issuances from certain listed companies, so expect more global money flowing in.

Mainland markets responded positively, with the CSI 300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index ticking up, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped as investors worried about weak spending and rising US rates.