China and Hong Kong markets rebound after SK Hynix profits
Business
China and Hong Kong markets made a comeback on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak as tech shares surged.
The boost came after SK Hynix, a big name in semiconductors, posted strong profits that reignited excitement around AI.
Major indexes like the CSI300 and Hang Seng both saw modest gains by midday.
Unitree Technology jumps 12%, Wuliangye weakens
SK Hynix's results helped push up robotics, semiconductor equipment and 5G communications stocks: Unitree Technology jumped 12%, while robotics, semiconductor equipment and 5G communications stocks rose 5.2%, 4.5% and 3.8%, respectively.
On the flip side, consumer brands like Wuliangye took a hit after reporting weak earnings, showing that not every part of the market is feeling the tech-fueled optimism just yet.