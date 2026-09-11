China and Hong Kong stocks fall on US rate fears

Stocks in China and Hong Kong took a hit this Friday, mostly because investors are nervous about possible US interest rate hikes and less money flowing through the markets.

The CSI300 dropped 1.6%, Shanghai Composite fell 1.8% to below the 3,900 mark, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped nearly 1%.

For the week, the CSI300 was down 1.6%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 3.5%.