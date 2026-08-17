China and Hong Kong stocks gain on tech, semiconductor earnings

Stocks in China and Hong Kong got a boost on Monday, mostly thanks to big wins in tech and semiconductor companies after some strong earnings reports.

Indexes like the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 both rose by 0.8%, but it was the more tech-focused ones that really stood out: Shanghai's STAR 50 shot up 3%, and the CSI Semiconductor Index surged by 4%.

Investors are now waiting for new economic data to see what the data indicate about domestic demand and the broader health of China's economy.