China and US extend trade truce until January 2027
Business
China and the US are keeping things cool on the trade front, agreeing to extend their truce until January 2027.
This gives both sides more time to rethink how they do business together, with hopes of making future deals smoother.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced the extension.
Coal, agriculture, AI channel, finance access
Along with the truce, China and the US plan to team up more in areas like coal and agriculture (think food, energy, and jobs).
They're also setting up a new channel just for talking about AI-related incidents, which feels pretty timely given how fast tech is moving.
Plus, China's opening its doors wider for global financial firms (including those backed by US investors), signaling a push for stronger economic ties all around.