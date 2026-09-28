China and US pause trade fight for 2 months
Business
China and the US are hitting pause on their trade fight for another two months.
After a recent meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Trump, both sides agreed to keep things calm while they review the economic deal they made back in October.
The goal? Give themselves some breathing room to figure out next steps without any sudden policy changes.
China's commerce ministry stresses stability
China's commerce ministry says this extension is about keeping things "stable and predictable" so talks can keep moving forward.
Both countries will use this time to see how well their current agreement is working and talk through any sticking points, hoping it leads to better trade relations down the road.