China asks firms for NVIDIA RTX PRO 5500 purchase plans
Business
China is reportedly considering letting big tech players like ByteDance and Alibaba buy NVIDIA's RTX PRO 5500 chips.
The government has asked these companies to share their buying plans, which could mean official approval is on the way.
Chinese approval could bypass trade restrictions
The RTX PRO 5500 chips are powerful processors used in gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and data crunching, basically the tech behind a lot of cool innovations.
If China moves forward with this, it shows they are finding new ways to work around global trade restrictions and keep their tech scene competitive.