China asks WTO to intervene in India solar IT dispute
Business
China just asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to step in after talks with India broke down over support for solar and IT sectors.
China says India's tariffs and measures favoring domestic products over imported goods are unfair under global trade agreements, and this is actually their second big complaint against India this year.
India records $112.6 billion trade deficit
Despite these disputes, trade between the two countries is still growing fast.
In 2025-26, India's exports to China jumped nearly 37%, but imports from China rose too, leaving India with a record $112.6 billion trade deficit.
So, even as they argue at the WTO, business is busier than ever.