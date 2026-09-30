China cuts PSL to 1.5% and unveils mortgage subsidy

China just dropped a bunch of new policies to give its economy (and especially the property market) a much-needed lift.

The People's Bank of China lowered its pledged supplementary lending (PSL) rate by 0.25% point, bringing the one-year rate to 1.5%.

Plus, starting October 2026, first-time homebuyers can snag a 1% annual mortgage subsidy for up to five years if they buy homes up to 120 square meters and priced up to 1.5 million yuan.