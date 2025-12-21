Next Article
China doubles down on chips as US tightens tech rules
Business
China is going all-in on building its own chip industry after the US tightened rules to slow down its AI progress.
At a recent Shenzhen expo, local company SiCarrier showed off new equipment for making chips.
To fight back against these curbs, China's government has set aside over $200 billion to boost homegrown tech.
Pushing for self-made tech and fresh ideas
Chinese companies are being encouraged to support local products and move beyond just copying—something that takes serious time and effort.
While some US chip sales are still allowed, top-tier tech remains out of reach.
Experts say China is determined to become self-sufficient in semiconductors, even if it means facing big challenges along the way.