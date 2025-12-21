Swiggy's Instamart launches physical store in Gurugram

Swiggy 's quick commerce division, Instamart, has launched a physical experiential store in Gurugram , according to media reports. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to test a limited offline format along with its dark store-led delivery operations. The new outlet is located at M3M 65th Avenue and operates independently from the company's dark store network.

Store details Instamart's new store: A unique shopping experience The Instamart branded experiential store allows customers to see select products in person. Also, the purchases are made through walk-in transactions at the outlet, not via the Instamart app. The store has a limited range of around 100 to 200 stock-keeping units (SKUs), unlike the wider catalog available at Instamart dark stores.

Store operations Focus is on categories where consumers prefer physical inspection The new experiential stores are being set up in and around residential societies by sellers on the Instamart platform. These aren't traditional retail outlets but small format experiential spaces with a limited SKU range. The focus is mainly on categories where consumers prefer physical inspection before purchase, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, pulses, new product launches, and offerings from some direct-to-consumer brands.

Payment process A shift in transaction structure The transaction structure at these new stores is different from Instamart's standard model. Payments made at the outlet go directly to sellers, instead of being collected by Swiggy and settled later after deducting commission. This way, sellers are said to be experimenting with the format under Instamart's branding and service support.