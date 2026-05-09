China exports jump 14.1% in April ahead of Beijing summit
China's exports shot up by 14.1% in April 2026, a big jump from March and way above what analysts expected.
Imports rose too, though not as quickly as last month.
All this is happening right before a major summit in Beijing between US President Trump and China's Xi Jinping, where trade tensions and export controls are set to be discussed.
Semiconductors and cars drive export surge
The surge is mostly thanks to strong demand for semiconductors and cars, even with challenges like US tariffs and higher costs from the Iran war pushing up oil prices.
China is also sending more goods to Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
Despite rising manufacturing costs and a slow overall economy (with its lowest growth target since 1991), China's export engine is still running strong.
At the summit, expect talks about tariffs, but don't bet on any big breakthroughs just yet.