China exports jump 14.1% in April ahead of Beijing summit

Semiconductors and cars drive export surge

The surge is mostly thanks to strong demand for semiconductors and cars, even with challenges like US tariffs and higher costs from the Iran war pushing up oil prices.

China is also sending more goods to Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Despite rising manufacturing costs and a slow overall economy (with its lowest growth target since 1991), China's export engine is still running strong.

At the summit, expect talks about tariffs, but don't bet on any big breakthroughs just yet.