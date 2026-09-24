China Hong Kong stocks dip amid Trump Xi meeting worries

Stocks in China and Hong Kong took a dip on Thursday, with investors feeling uneasy about the meeting between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi.

Even though their trade truce got a two-month extension, worries about tariffs and chip export curbs are still hanging over the markets.

By midday, China's main indexes were down about 1%, with the CSI300 falling 1.3% and the Shanghai Composite losing about 1%, showing that confidence hasn't really bounced back.