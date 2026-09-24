China Hong Kong stocks dip amid Trump Xi meeting worries
Stocks in China and Hong Kong took a dip on Thursday, with investors feeling uneasy about the meeting between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi.
Even though their trade truce got a two-month extension, worries about tariffs and chip export curbs are still hanging over the markets.
By midday, China's main indexes were down about 1%, with the CSI300 falling 1.3% and the Shanghai Composite losing about 1%, showing that confidence hasn't really bounced back.
Hang Seng slips 0.5% amid tensions
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5%, especially as stocks, which are feeling the pressure from ongoing U.S.-China tensions and tighter rules.
The absence of a Chinese business team in Washington made things look even less hopeful for quick progress.
While energy and shipping shares held up okay, most sectors dropped as everyone waits to see if this round of talks will actually lead to real changes on tariffs or tech restrictions.