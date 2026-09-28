China industrial profits rise 4.2% in August amid AI surge
China's industrial profit growth lost steam in August 2026, rising just 4.2% compared with July's 11.2%.
The main culprit? Soft demand at home and too much supply.
Still, there's a bright spot: AI-driven tech manufacturing is on fire, with profits jumping a massive 110% so far this year thanks to strong global appetite for AI products.
Meanwhile, sectors like wine and beverages, more tied to local shoppers, saw profits fall 34.7%.
China exports offset weak domestic demand
Altogether, industrial firms pulled in profit from January to August, a decent 15.7% increase from last year, but growth is clearly slowing down.
With exports picking up the slack as domestic demand lags, China faces the challenge of balancing its booming export sectors with a sluggish home market.
It's a reminder that diversifying the economy matters now more than ever.