China industrial profits rise 4.2% in August amid AI surge

China's industrial profit growth lost steam in August 2026, rising just 4.2% compared with July's 11.2%.

The main culprit? Soft demand at home and too much supply.

Still, there's a bright spot: AI-driven tech manufacturing is on fire, with profits jumping a massive 110% so far this year thanks to strong global appetite for AI products.

Meanwhile, sectors like wine and beverages, more tied to local shoppers, saw profits fall 34.7%.