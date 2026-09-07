China injects 300B yuan into 8 banks and insurers
China's government is putting 300 billion yuan (about $45 billion) into eight of its biggest banks and insurance companies, the largest move like this in almost 20 years.
The goal? To make sure these financial giants stay strong, keep lending money, and help the country's economy pick up speed again.
Big names like ICBC, ABC, and People's Insurance are getting a major cash boost.
Part of 500B yuan stability plan
This funding is part of a bigger plan, a combined 500 billion yuan of government injection since early 2025, that kicked off last year to keep China's financial system steady.
Most of the money is going straight into top banks' private placements, like 130 billion yuan for ABC and 70 billion yuan for ICBC, while insurers such as China Life will use their share to handle risks better.
With challenges like property market stress and local government debt piling up, Beijing wants to show it's serious about keeping things stable for businesses and everyone else who depends on them.