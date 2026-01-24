China is investigating Meta's $2B buyout of AI startup Manus

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about paperwork—Beijing wants to keep its top AI talent and tech from heading straight to US giants like Meta, especially with US-China tensions running high.

Manus's move to Singapore is raising eyebrows as a possible workaround for strict Chinese laws.

For Meta, bringing Manus onboard fits into its bigger plan to boost its AI capabilities—even as the investigation could slow things down or add new restrictions.