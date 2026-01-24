China is investigating Meta's $2B buyout of AI startup Manus
China's Ministry of Commerce has started looking into Meta's $2 billion purchase of Manus, an AI company founded by Chinese entrepreneurs but recently relocated to Singapore.
The probe will check if the deal follows China's rules on tech exports, money transfers, taxes, and overseas investments.
The acquisition was wrapped up in December 2025.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about paperwork—Beijing wants to keep its top AI talent and tech from heading straight to US giants like Meta, especially with US-China tensions running high.
Manus's move to Singapore is raising eyebrows as a possible workaround for strict Chinese laws.
For Meta, bringing Manus onboard fits into its bigger plan to boost its AI capabilities—even as the investigation could slow things down or add new restrictions.