China is open for business, Xi tells US CEOs
By Mudit Dube
May 14, 2026 11:52 am
What's the story
Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured top United States CEOs of greater access to the Chinese market. The meeting, which took place at the Great Hall of the People, was attended by prominent figures such as Elon Musk, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and Apple's Tim Cook. Xi expressed his belief that US companies would have broader prospects in China.
US-China relations
Meeting during Trump's visit to China
The meeting comes during US President Donald Trump's visit to China. The bilateral talks stretched longer than anticipated, lasting about two hours before the two presidents departed for a tour of the Temple of Heaven. Trump had earlier said he would ask Xi to "open up" China during his summit with the leader.