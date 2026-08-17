China July growth slows as industrial output and retail lag
Business
China's economy lost some steam in July 2026, with both factory output and shopping numbers falling short of what experts hoped for.
Industrial production grew by 4.5% compared with last year, slower than in June and below forecasts.
Retail sales barely budged, rising just 0.6%, much less than expected.
China auto sales drop 10th month
Government moves like trade-in deals for cars and appliances haven't sparked much action: daily sales dropped again in July, marking the 10th straight month of falling auto sales.
Even though exports are still strong, weak local spending and investment dips are making it tough for China's economy to bounce back quickly.