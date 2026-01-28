China just approved massive NVIDIA AI chip imports

Why does this matter?

The H200 is a big deal—it has higher memory bandwidth than the H100 and is significantly faster than the H20 for memory-bound tasks, with more memory and serious power for running huge AI models (think chatbots or image generators).

With the US allowing these exports, China could level up its tech game fast, potentially shifting the balance in global AI competition.

For anyone interested in where tech—and maybe your favorite apps—are headed next, this is one to watch.