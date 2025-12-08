China just broke a trade record—here's why it matters

In November alone, China posted its third-biggest monthly surplus ever at $111.68 billion. Even with tough US tariffs slashing Chinese exports to America by nearly a fifth, China balanced things out by cutting back on what it buys from the US too—keeping its trade advantage strong.

Why should you care?

China's surplus now makes up over 10% of its whole economy—a level not seen in big economies since World War II.

This extra cash is helping fund tech innovation and boosting China's influence worldwide.

But inside China, there's real debate: should they keep chasing export records or focus more on getting people at home to spend?

It's a big question for the future of their economy—and for global trade too.