China looks to tighten solar exports, risking India's manufacturing

Indian solar leaders are weighing their options.

Chief Business Officer (CBO) & Director at Premier Energies Vinay Rastogi pointed out that while current projects can keep going for now, newer tech could hit a roadblock since ingot production may suffer due to China's dominance.

Secretary General, The Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) Amit Manohar says teaming up with countries like Germany or Japan might help.

Meanwhile, experts warn that even if there isn't a total ban, delays in getting equipment could slow down progress, especially with new manufacturing standards set for 2028.