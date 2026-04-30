China manufacturing at 50.3 in April, construction and services contract

China ports buoyed by AI demand

China's trade through its ports stayed strong thanks to high demand for AI tech, though there were hints of a slowdown by month-end.

Some industries, like oil and chips, are thriving with current commodity prices, but others are struggling as raw material and electricity costs climb, especially in big hubs like Guangdong.

Plus, Donald Trump is set to visit China on May 14 to talk trade, a meeting that could shake things up for manufacturers again.