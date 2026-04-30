China manufacturing at 50.3 in April, construction and services contract
China's factories kept things rolling in April, even with the Iran war shaking up global markets.
The manufacturing index dipped just a bit to 50.3 (from 50.4 in March) but still beat forecasts, showing steady growth.
On the flip side, construction and services took a hit, slipping into contraction territory.
China ports buoyed by AI demand
China's trade through its ports stayed strong thanks to high demand for AI tech, though there were hints of a slowdown by month-end.
Some industries, like oil and chips, are thriving with current commodity prices, but others are struggling as raw material and electricity costs climb, especially in big hubs like Guangdong.
Plus, Donald Trump is set to visit China on May 14 to talk trade, a meeting that could shake things up for manufacturers again.