China manufacturing PMI hits 50.1 as production and orders rise
China's manufacturing sector is finally growing again: September's PMI hit 50.1, just above the line that signals expansion.
This comes after two months of slowdown, helped by better weather and a boost from the global AI boom.
Production and new orders are both up, hinting at a bit more energy on the factory floor.
China eases credit amid tariff talks
Even with this rebound, China's leaders are under pressure to do more for the economy.
They're rolling out cheaper loans for tech and infrastructure, plus extra help for homebuyers as property prices keep sliding.
Meanwhile, trade tensions with the US aren't going away: tariff cuts are being pursued on $60 billion worth of goods imported from each other, but some notable omissions on each side remain, including non-seed soybeans, the biggest US agricultural export to China, so things remain complicated on that front.