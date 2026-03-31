China manufacturing posts strongest month since last March, PMI 50.4
Business
China's factories just had their strongest month since last March, with demand picking up and the manufacturing PMI rising to 50.4, better than expected.
Output and new orders are both up, pointing to a solid recovery, though export orders are still lagging behind.
China rebound shows gains and risks
It is not just factories: services and construction also improved, hinting at a broader economic rebound.
Still, China faces some big hurdles: global tensions could disrupt supply chains and energy prices, while raw material costs keep climbing.
The government is pushing for more local spending, but there is no quick fix as the world economy stays unpredictable.