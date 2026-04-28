Worrying: Over 30% of India's industrial goods come from China

India is heavily dependent on China for its industrial goods, with the latter accounting for a whopping 30.8% of the country's requirements, think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) revealed. The figure is much higher than China's overall share in India's imports, which stands at around 16%. The GTRI's analysis highlights this overdependence and its potential impact on India's manufacturing sector.

Import breakdown Electronics, machinery, organic chemicals dominate imports In the fiscal year 2025-26, India's total imports surged to $774.98 billion, with China accounting for a significant $131.63 bi The GTRI report highlights that around 66% of these imports from China ($82.6 billion) are concentrated in electronics, machinery, computers, and organic chemicals. This heavy reliance on a single supplier for critical inputs leaves sectors like pharmaceuticals and clean energy vulnerable to disruptions, be it geopolitical or commercial.

Sectoral impact China a key player in India's manufacturing ecosystem China dominates India's imports in several key sectors. It accounts for 43% of electronics imports, 40% of machinery and computer imports, and 44% of organic chemicals. "These are not discretionary purchases but core inputs that feed directly into India's manufacturing ecosystem," said Ajay Srivastava, Founder of GTRI. He added that the Indian industry relies heavily on Chinese inputs such as electronics parts, EV batteries, solar modules among others.

Advertisement

Strategic shift Need for India to diversify supply chains GTRI suggests India should diversify its supply chains and build domestic capacity in key sectors. "A practical starting point would be to limit dependence on any single country to below 30% of imports in critical sectors," Srivastava said.

Advertisement