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China mocks Trump's 'Shield of Americas' summit with AI video
The video was created by Xinhua News Agency

China mocks Trump's 'Shield of Americas' summit with AI video

By Akash Pandey
Mar 13, 2026
02:19 pm
What's the story

The Chinese Embassy in the US has released an AI-generated video mocking President Donald Trump's "Shield of the Americas Summit." The video, shared on the embassy and created by state news agency Xinhua News Agency, is titled "Shield of the Americas, or shackles of the Americas?" It comes days after Trump warned against "hostile foreign influence" in Latin America at a Florida event.

Animation details

Eagle in suit pushes red button triggering atomic bomb explosion

The 18-second video depicts a bald eagle in a suit presiding over a meeting of white doves, presumably representing Latin American countries. The eagle pushes a red button that first triggers an atomic bomb explosion before vowing to "keep everyone safe" with a large shield. However, this shield quickly transforms into a cage trapping the terrified doves while the eagle says: "Relax, sometimes security comes with a little control."

Summit skepticism

Video comes after meeting of right-wing, center-right leaders

The video comes after a meeting of right-wing and center-right leaders from 12 Latin American countries. It appears to question Trump's proposal at the summit: forming a "regional military coalition." Although mainly framed as a security initiative, Trump also warned against China's growing influence in the region, as part of his administration's plan to reassert US dominance over the Western Hemisphere.

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Policy declaration

Trump's 'Trump Corollary' to Monroe Doctrine

In November 2025, the Trump administration unveiled the "Trump Corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine, declaring, "We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere." This policy is aimed at keeping China away from Latin America. However, a Hong Kong-based company owned two key terminals on either end of Panama Canal at that time.

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Court ruling

Panama's high court ruled arrangement illegal

Last month, Panama's high court ruled the arrangement with the Hong Kong-based company illegal. The decision was condemned by Beijing as "truly shameful and pathetic." Despite this ruling, Trump continues to raise the issue publicly. At the summit, he said that the US "will not allow hostile foreign influence to gain a foothold in this hemisphere - that includes the Panama canal."

Economic ties

China strengthening commercial ties in Latin America

For decades, China has been strengthening its commercial, financial, and infrastructure ties in Latin America. In recent years, it has become a key trading partner for many Latin American economies and funded major strategic projects. One such project is the "mega-port of Chancay in Peru," inaugurated in 2024 with COSCO Shipping's support. It drastically cuts maritime transport times between South America and Asia.

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