China mocks Trump's 'Shield of Americas' summit with AI video

The Chinese Embassy in the US has released an AI-generated video mocking President Donald Trump 's "Shield of the Americas Summit." The video, shared on the embassy and created by state news agency Xinhua News Agency, is titled "Shield of the Americas, or shackles of the Americas?" It comes days after Trump warned against "hostile foreign influence" in Latin America at a Florida event.

Animation details Eagle in suit pushes red button triggering atomic bomb explosion The 18-second video depicts a bald eagle in a suit presiding over a meeting of white doves, presumably representing Latin American countries. The eagle pushes a red button that first triggers an atomic bomb explosion before vowing to "keep everyone safe" with a large shield. However, this shield quickly transforms into a cage trapping the terrified doves while the eagle says: "Relax, sometimes security comes with a little control."

Summit skepticism Video comes after meeting of right-wing, center-right leaders The video comes after a meeting of right-wing and center-right leaders from 12 Latin American countries. It appears to question Trump's proposal at the summit: forming a "regional military coalition." Although mainly framed as a security initiative, Trump also warned against China's growing influence in the region, as part of his administration's plan to reassert US dominance over the Western Hemisphere.

Advertisement

Policy declaration Trump's 'Trump Corollary' to Monroe Doctrine In November 2025, the Trump administration unveiled the "Trump Corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine, declaring, "We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere." This policy is aimed at keeping China away from Latin America. However, a Hong Kong-based company owned two key terminals on either end of Panama Canal at that time.

Advertisement

Court ruling Panama's high court ruled arrangement illegal Last month, Panama's high court ruled the arrangement with the Hong Kong-based company illegal. The decision was condemned by Beijing as "truly shameful and pathetic." Despite this ruling, Trump continues to raise the issue publicly. At the summit, he said that the US "will not allow hostile foreign influence to gain a foothold in this hemisphere - that includes the Panama canal."