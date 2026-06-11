China posts $105.4 billion May trade surplus as exports surge
China just posted a massive $105.4 billion trade surplus for May, fueled by strong exports in AI tech and high-end manufacturing.
Export growth hit 19.4% compared to last year, well above predictions, while imports climbed 27.4%, showing big demand for tech and infrastructure supplies.
High-tech exports rise nearly 51%
Exports of high-tech products shot up by nearly 51%, and mechanical and electrical goods (which make up most of China's exports) grew by over 27%.
The US ASEAN countries, and other major markets are snapping up these goods, while China keeps importing parts to feed its tech and infrastructure projects.
ICICI warns tensions threaten AI investments
ICICI Bank Research warns that rising global tensions, especially in West Asia, could threaten AI investments and slow export momentum.
Still, strong public spending and steady demand for tech products should help support China's trade outlook for now.