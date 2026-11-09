China producer prices jump 5.7% as consumer inflation falls 0.7%
Business
China's wholesale inflation just hit a four-year high, with producer prices jumping 5.7% in October, more than experts predicted.
At the same time, everyday consumer prices actually dipped to 0.7%, down from last month and lower than expected.
It's the first drop after two months of rising costs for shoppers.
China retail boost tests policymakers
Even with these price swings, China's economy is still growing faster than many thought, thanks in part to a boost in retail sales this fall.
But with wholesale costs climbing while consumer inflation falls, it's a tricky balancing act for policymakers trying to keep growth strong without letting inflation get out of hand.