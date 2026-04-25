China promotes renminbi use globally to cut US dollar reliance Business Apr 25, 2026

China is making a big push for its currency, the renminbi (RMB), to be used more around the world and not just at home.

The goal? Rely less on the US dollar, especially as global tensions rise.

Countries facing US sanctions are starting to use RMB for trade to get around Western financial systems.

Even Hong Kong's Museum of History is highlighting how important this move is for China's long-term strategy.