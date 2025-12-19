Next Article
China races to build its own chips as US tightens tech rules
Business
China is doubling down on its chip industry after the US put strict limits on advanced tech exports.
At a recent Shenzhen expo, state-backed SiCarrier showed off new chipmaking gear, signaling how serious China is about making its own technology.
The government's pouring over $200 billion into this push.
Why should you care?
Chips are in everything from phones to cars, and the US-China tech standoff could shape what gadgets we get—and who controls them.
While China still trails in making top-tier chips, it's focusing on boosting its chip production capabilities.
With big investments and national pride at stake, expect more innovation (and competition) ahead.