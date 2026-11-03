China records 1st manufacturing slowdown since July in October
China's manufacturing scene just slowed down for the first time since July.
The latest RatingDog PMI dipped to 52 in October, barely down from September but enough to show growth in new export orders slipped to a three-month low.
It's the weakest export order level in three months, sparking fresh worries about how long China's export-powered economy can keep up its pace.
China export prices fall, confidence weakens
With overseas demand cooling off, business confidence is slipping too. Export prices dropped for the first time in almost a year.
RatingDog founder Yao Yu shared that while there are more orders from Asia, Europe, and Africa, overall growth is being held back by slow new exports.
Investment goods firms are accelerating, but consumer and intermediate goods makers are feeling the slowdown more.