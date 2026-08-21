China rolls out fiscal measures to revive slowing 2026 economy
China just rolled out a set of new fiscal policies to help its slowing economy bounce back.
With GDP growth slipping to 4.3% in the second quarter of 2026, missing the yearly target, officials are stepping in with bigger interest rate subsidies for small and micro businesses and consumers.
These changes, active since August 1, come after some lackluster numbers on factory output, spending, and investment.
China issued over 20T yuan loans
Thanks to these measures, more than 20 trillion yuan ($3 trillion) in new loans were handed out from January to July this year, an increase of over 4% from 2025.
To keep things moving, China's remaining 2 trillion-yuan bond quota in the second half can help ensure the government will maintain its "fiscal spending intensity."
All of this is part of China's bigger plan: build a stronger fiscal system by 2030 that keeps domestic demand growing and government spending steady.