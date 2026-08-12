China's answer to Boeing, Airbus makes first international flight today

The C919, a narrow-body jet similar in size to Boeing 737, has been flying on domestic routes since 2023. However, today's flight will be its first commercial international journey.

Scott Kennedy, senior adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said this is a PR move as Ulaanbaatar was chosen due to its proximity to Beijing.

He added that despite these efforts, the plane is years behind schedule and uses Western components while being less efficient than its competitors.