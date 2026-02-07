China has now bought gold for 15 consecutive months

The ongoing gold buying spree has pushed China's gold reserves to a staggering $369.58 billion, a significant increase from the previous month's value of $319.45 billion. This sharp rise highlights the central bank's aggressive strategy to build its wealth in this precious metal amid global economic uncertainties and market volatility.

Consumption trends

Demand for gold bars, coins skyrockets

Despite a slight dip in overall gold consumption in China in 2025, the demand for gold bars and coins has skyrocketed by over a third. These items now account for more than half of total gold consumption in the country. This trend indicates that amid market uncertainties, many Chinese citizens are turning to gold as a reliable investment option.