LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / China has now bought gold for 15 consecutive months
China has now bought gold for 15 consecutive months
China's gold reserves have reached 74.19 million ounces

China has now bought gold for 15 consecutive months

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 07, 2026
06:05 pm
What's the story

China's central bank has continued its gold buying spree for the 15th consecutive month, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). The country's gold reserves rose to 74.19 million fine troy ounces by the end of January, up from 74.15 million in December. This is a clear indication that China is committed to bolstering its reserves with this precious metal.

Value increase

Gold reserves surge to $369.58B

The ongoing gold buying spree has pushed China's gold reserves to a staggering $369.58 billion, a significant increase from the previous month's value of $319.45 billion. This sharp rise highlights the central bank's aggressive strategy to build its wealth in this precious metal amid global economic uncertainties and market volatility.

Consumption trends

Demand for gold bars, coins skyrockets

Despite a slight dip in overall gold consumption in China in 2025, the demand for gold bars and coins has skyrocketed by over a third. These items now account for more than half of total gold consumption in the country. This trend indicates that amid market uncertainties, many Chinese citizens are turning to gold as a reliable investment option.

Advertisement