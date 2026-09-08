China's exports surge 25% in August, trade surplus hits $119B
What's the story
China's export growth has gained momentum, with a 25% increase in August compared to the same month last year. The surge comes amid rising US pressure on Beijing to address trade imbalances. The data, released by China's General Administration of Customs, shows that imports also rose by 28.2%, though they fell short of expectations. This resulted in a trade surplus of $119.1 billion for the country.
Future projections
AI infrastructure boom driving trade
After a record-breaking surplus of $1.2 trillion last year, China is on track for another similar result in 2026.
The growth is largely driven by the global AI infrastructure boom, which is fueling trade across Asia.
However, the continuous rise in exports has also resulted in imbalances and heightened tensions with trading partners who fear that China's manufacturing dominance within the global value chain is hurting their own industries.
Rising tensions
US calls for China to reduce export reliance
The US is stepping up its rhetoric against China, calling for more domestic consumption and less dependence on exports for growth.
This comes just ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House later this month.
The two countries have maintained a fragile tariff truce that is due to expire in November unless renewed.
Trade disputes
US accuses China of blocking G20 statement
Last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused China of blocking a G20 finance ministers' joint statement calling for countries with "excessive and persistent external surpluses" to "eliminate distortions."
However, Beijing denied the allegation, with the Ministry of Commerce describing the US's actions as attempts to justify protectionism and contain China.
Weather impact
Weather disruptions and rising export prices
Severe weather conditions have disrupted shipping activities in August. Major ports in eastern China were forced to suspend operations as typhoons approached.
Official data shows that cargo throughput at China's ports fell week-on-week throughout last month compared to the previous seven days.
Despite these challenges, trade volumes are increasing, and price hikes are significantly boosting export values this year.