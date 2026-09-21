China slows humanoid robot IPO rush amid valuation concerns
What's the story
China's regulatory authorities are slowing down the rush of humanoid-robot companies looking to go public, according to Reuters. The move comes as they examine if the skyrocketing valuations and revenue from state-backed projects really indicate commercial demand. The decision follows a shaky debut for Unitree Robotics, a manufacturer of humanoid and quadruped robots, whose stock price skyrocketed over five times in its Shanghai debut a month ago but has since plummeted by 55% from its peak value.
Regulatory actions
'Window guidance' to slow down humanoid-robot IPOs
The Chinese regulators have employed informal "window guidance" to slow down some humanoid-robot listings.
While one source said that humanoid IPOs have been effectively frozen for now, another said there's no formal ban but a sector-specific slowdown.
This move is part of Beijing's strategy to temper investor excitement over one of China's hottest investment themes without compromising on a technology that the government has prioritized nationally.
Guidance details
Raise the bar for humanoid IPO approvals
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has reportedly given informal guidance to some investment banks and firms, raising the bar for granting approval of humanoid IPOs.
Leo Wang, a venture capitalist at Qianchuang Capital, described this investment wave in the robotics sector as "campaign-style innovation," referring to booms where companies and capital rush into policy-favored sectors.
Strategic focus
Embodied intelligence promoted as strategic emerging industry
Beijing has promoted "embodied intelligence," AI systems that can perceive and act in the physical world, as a strategic emerging industry. This has fueled investment from private capital and local governments.
However, some founders are luring dozens of potential investors within weeks while refusing traditional due diligence.
Private-market projects have already seen valuation cuts of 30% to 50%.
Revenue concerns
Regulators scrutinizing revenue sources
Regulators are particularly looking at whether revenue generated by robotics companies through local-government-backed projects can be sustained.
Robot data-collection centers, where robots are trained, and joint ventures with local governments have generated significant revenue for some companies.
However, regulators are questioning if these projects represent demand from independent customers or not.
Allegations made
CEO allegations highlight revenue quality concerns
Shao Tianlan, the CEO of Mech-Mind Robotics, alleged in a WeChat post that some highly valued embodied-AI firms are generating revenue through data collection centers, related-party deals, and other unsustainable arrangements as they rush toward IPOs.
His allegations come amid a broader scrutiny of revenue quality and uncertainty over what customers are actually buying from these companies.