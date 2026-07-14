DeepSeek's Liang Wenfeng is now world's richest AI business founder
What's the story
DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng has emerged as the world's richest artificial intelligence (AI) founder, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth has skyrocketed to $36 billion from around $16.7 billion after his company's latest funding round. This puts him ahead of Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Greg Brockman in terms of wealth derived from AI model businesses.
Valuation surge
Liang's fortune tied to DeepSeek's success
Liang's fortune is mainly linked to DeepSeek, which recently raised $7.4 billion in a funding round that valued the company at $50 billion.
The start-up's valuation has increased nearly fivefold since April when it was first reported at $10 billion.
Despite Liang investing $3 billion in the latest funding round, his stake in DeepSeek has diluted to around 78%.
Early success
From hedge fund to AI giant
Liang was born in 1985 in Zhanjiang, China, and studied electronic engineering at Zhejiang University.
He founded DeepSeek in 2023 as a spin-off from his hedge fund's AI division.
The hedge fund had made early investments in advanced graphics chips before US export restrictions tightened.
These investments provided DeepSeek with the computing power needed to create its groundbreaking models without relying on traditional venture capital.
Tech breakthrough
DeepSeek's rise and China's shift in focus
DeepSeek stunned the global tech scene in early 2025 with a model that matched US competitors like OpenAI but was much cheaper.
The start-up recently unveiled its latest V4 model, highlighting compatibility with Huawei Technologies' chips.
This move underscores China's shift from consumer internet tycoons to state-backed artificial intelligence as a key national asset.
Equity contrast
Equity retention gives Liang an edge
What sets Liang apart from his US counterparts is his massive equity retention.
In the United States, building a $50 billion frontier AI company usually requires giving up large portions of equity to tech giants and venture capitalists.
However, by retaining a near-78% stake in DeepSeek, Liang enjoys unprecedented personal wealth and control compared to modern AI founders.