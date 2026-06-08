Moonshot AI is looking to raise $2 billion

Kimi maker Moonshot AI eyes $30B valuation in latest round

By Akash Pandey 03:45 pm Jun 08, 202603:45 pm

What's the story

Moonshot AI, the company behind the Kimi chatbot, is in talks to raise up to $2 billion. The funding would increase its valuation to a whopping $30 billion. The discussions come just as Moonshot is nearing the close of a Meituan-led financing round that values the AI company at $20 billion post-investment. If successful, this latest round would be a major jump in capitalization from December when the start-up was valued at just over $4 billion.