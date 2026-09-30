China services sector PMI rises to 51.6 in September 2026
Business
China's services sector kept up its growth streak in September 2026, with the PMI rising to 51.6, its best pace in three months.
This jump is thanks to more new orders and stronger demand from overseas, signaling that things are looking up even as the economy faces challenges.
China private sector rises to 52.4
New business grew at its fastest pace since June, and new export orders also increased at a faster pace than in August, which is a good sign for recovery.
On the flip side, hiring slowed down a bit. Companies are still adding jobs but not as quickly as before.
Input costs went up at a slower rate, while service prices actually dropped for the first time in months.
Overall business confidence improved too, with the broader private sector reading rising to 52.4.