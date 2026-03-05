China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5%
Business
China just set its 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5%, a bit lower than last year's, as Premier Li Qiang explained at the big annual congress.
The move is all about staying steady while dealing with tough stuff like property market troubles and global uncertainties.
China focuses on tech and modernization in new 5-year plan
China's new five-year plan (2026-2030) is betting big on tech—think semiconductors, AI, biotech—and wants to modernize old industries while boosting homegrown demand.
They're also planning more government spending and smarter money moves to hit their long-term modernization goals by 2030.
With green policies and open trade in the mix, these changes could shake up not just China but its global partners too.