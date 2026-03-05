China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5%

China focuses on tech and modernization in new 5-year plan

China's new five-year plan (2026-2030) is betting big on tech—think semiconductors, AI, biotech—and wants to modernize old industries while boosting homegrown demand.

They're also planning more government spending and smarter money moves to hit their long-term modernization goals by 2030.

With green policies and open trade in the mix, these changes could shake up not just China but its global partners too.