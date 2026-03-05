China sets 2026 GDP growth goal at 4.5-5%
China just set its 2026 GDP growth goal at 4.5-5%—the lowest in decades.
This was set in a government work report on March 5, signaling that the country is ready to accept slower growth as it shifts focus.
Prioritizing stability over big numbers
This move shows China is prioritizing stability and long-term reforms over chasing big numbers.
The government wants to create over 12 million new urban jobs, keep unemployment around 5.5%, and make sure income keeps up with the economy—so people actually feel the progress.
Tech innovation to drive future growth
To support these goals, China plans more spending on things like higher pension payouts, while keeping money flowing in the financial system.
With domestic demand still weak (even though exports are strong), officials are betting on tech innovation and smarter policies to drive future growth.