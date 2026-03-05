China sets lowest GDP growth target in over 3 decades
China just set its 2026 GDP growth goal at 4.5%-5%, the lowest in over three decades.
This was announced at the National People's Congress, where Premier Li Qiang is also sharing plans for China's next five years.
Challenges and focus areas
Hitting last year's target wasn't easy—and now China's facing real challenges like an aging population, labour-market weakness, and tough tech competition from the US.
Most provinces are lowering their own goals to play it safe.
The new five-year plan will focus on boosting tech, going greener, and improving social security—moves aimed at steadying the economy and getting ready for big international talks ahead.