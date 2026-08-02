China just made a cross-border payment bypassing SWIFT

The new payment system allows local importers to pay directly in e-CNY, China's central bank digital currency.

This bilateral digital-currency loop was first tested in January.

The traditional method of cross-border settlement through SWIFT's correspondent bank networks was costly and time-consuming for perishable goods like durian.

Now, with the e-CNY bilateral mechanism, clearing times have been reduced to just 30 minutes via direct bank-to-bank ledger transfers.