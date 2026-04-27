China tells Meta to abandon $2B AI firm Manus acquisition
Business
China just told Meta to call off its $2 billion plan to buy AI firm Manus.
The deal, announced back in December, quickly set off alarms about sensitive tech possibly ending up in US hands.
While it looked like a big break for startups at first, worries over losing key technology to a global rival took center stage.
Chinese regulators probe Manus deal
Chinese regulators launched a probe into the deal, citing concerns about foreign investment and tech exports.
This move shows how seriously China is guarding its homegrown innovations as global competition heats up.
The blocked deal could shake things up for both companies and might even impact China's entire AI scene.